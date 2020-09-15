Advertisement

Tax hike and reduced benefits likely as La. runs out of money for unemployment

File Image: MGN
File Image: MGN(WIS)
By Matt Houston
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is running out of the money it has saved to make unemployment payments. Without congressional action, the state will have to raise taxes on businesses and reduce weekly unemployment payouts.

Governor John Bel Edwards says the coronavirus has whittled the state’s unemployment savings account from roughly $1.1 billion to $143 million. When the account balance drops beneath $100 million, the state must take out a loan from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to ensure unemployment payments continue.

“I don’t want to mislead people by saying ‘if’ the trust fund drops below $100 million,” Gov. Edwards said Monday, Sept. 14. “It’s going to drop below $100 million.”

If Louisiana is forced to take out a loan, state law mandates a surtax of up to 30% on taxable payroll be imposed on employers. The amount of a company’s taxable wages would increase from $7,000 to $8,500, and the maximum weekly unemployment benefit a jobless person can receive would drop by $26.

The potential reduction in payments comes as the federal government runs out of the money it had been using to tack $300 onto the state unemployment benefits.

“I’ll probably have to sell my home, move, and downsize,” Jan McNeal, an unemployed administrative assistant, said. “That’s pretty much the bottom line here.”

Most jobless Louisianans got the second-to-last enhanced unemployment payment Monday, Sept. 14. It’s not clear when the government will deposit the final $300 payment for the week ending Sept. 5.

“I don’t want to move it, but I may not have a choice,” McNeal said. “I’m very worried and upset about our future.”

Gov. Edwards has repeatedly called on Congress to subsidize the state payments by making federal unemployment loans forgivable or by depositing cash into state coffers directly.

“That’s another reason why Congress needs to go back to work and sit down and figure out this next stimulus package,” he said. “I think the House of Representatives passed a bill that’s $600. The Senate introduced a bill that’s $300. Somewhere in there there’s got to be a compromise you’d think.”

To avoid the doomsday scenario where taxes increase and benefits decrease, congressional lawmakers would have to reach a deal before Louisiana’s Revenue Estimating Conference meets later in September.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Burned vehicle leads to investigation related to a missing Bossier City resident

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By LSP
BreAndre McFann is missing.

News

Rapides Parish Library to open facility doors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB
RPL reopening plans

News

Runaway juvenile has returned home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Jazmyne Renay Triplett has returned home.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler discusses the latest with Hurricane Sally and the overall very busy tropics on this Tuesday!

Latest News

News

Vernon Parish students return to class face-to-face

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Students in Vernon Parish finally made their way back to the classroom. There are several new protocols in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

News

Vernon Parish schools return to the classroom for the first time in 6 months

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Students and teachers return for face-to-face classes for the first time in six months.

Obits

Funeral info released for former Cotile fire chief, Reuben Rogelio Ramos

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Funeral information has been released for Reuben Rogelio Ramos, a former Chief of the Cotile Volunteer Fire Department.

News

Beauregard Electric Update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Kay Fox with Beauregard Electric provides an update on the company's progress restoring power.

News

Vernon Parish relief update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft shares the latest hurricane relief updates from the parish.

News

Luke Letlow discusses Laura relief

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Luke Letlow, a Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Ralph Abraham, shares his thoughts on Larua recovery efforts.