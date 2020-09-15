VPSB announces Phase 3 reopening plan

VERNON PARISH, La. (VPSB) - As Louisiana moves into Phase 3, the Vernon Parish School Board shares its plan for transitioning to these new guidelines. Schools in Vernon Parish will reopen on Monday, September 14th, with the exception of Hicks, North Polk, and Pitkin. These schools are expected to open later in the week.

Reopening Phase 3: Instructional Program

Band and vocal music may resume with physical distance recommendations in effect.

Grades 7-12 will be allowed to transition between classes throughout the day with precautions.

Grades 3-6 group compositions may change if students are able to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from other students and adults in a classroom or indoor setting, to the maximum extent possible.

Grades PK-2 will be in static groups (stay in the same room/grouping throughout the day).

All classrooms will maintain social distancing to the maximum extent possible.

The 100% virtual experience is still an option for all students K-12.

The blended A/B days for high school students will be suspended after Friday, September 18, 2020. They will return to 5 days of face-to-face instruction beginning Monday, September 21.

Reopening Phase 3: Transportation

Please notify your child’s schools if your child intends to begin riding the school bus to and/or from school.

Weather permitting, windows will be lowered to increase ventilation on the bus.

Students must wear face coverings/masks while riding the bus.

Children from the same household will be able to sit together on the bus.

Buses are limited to 75% of bus capacity. We will maintain social distancing on the bus.

Reopening Phase 3: Transition

In order to allow Food Service, Transportation, and Schools to adequately prepare for new guidelines, Vernon Parish Public Schools will officially move into Phase 3 starting Monday, September 21, 2020.

Reopening Phase 3: Health and Safety

Students and employees who exhibit symptoms of sickness are encouraged to stay home. A list of potential symptoms can be found here.

Anyone living with someone what has tested positive for COVID must quarantine according to CDC Guidelines.

All employees and students will have his/her temperature checked upon arrival.

Classrooms will be set up to maximize social distancing, including an area from which the teacher is expected to teach.

Students in 3rd grade and up must wear masks; younger students should wear masks as appropriate.

Cloth masks are recommended. Parents should consider this part of your child’s uniform. Masks will be required to board school buses. Masks are not to be distracting. The CDC does not recommend the use of “neck gaiters.”

Groups larger than 50 should be avoided at all times in Phase 3.

Water fountains are being fitted with accessories to accommodate health and safety guidelines – students may not self-serve at water fountains at this time. It is recommended that students bring their own water bottles at this time.

Visitors to campuses will be limited; temperature checks and masks will be required.

Posting of COVID-19 signage.  Certification of non-exposure/infection sign-in.