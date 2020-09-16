Advertisement

City of Alexandria hires Crowder Gulf for debris clean-up

Disaster recovery and debris removal business
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “This is the worst that we’ve seen and from what I understand it’s the worst we’ve ever had,” Darren Green, urban forester and landscape architect for the City of Alexandria, said. Hurricane Laura recovery and restoration efforts continue, and Green explained things are going well. Through a pre-storm contract previously bidden out several years ago, the city hired Crowder Gulf from Mobile, Alabama.

This allowed Crowder Gulf to begin work the day after the storm. The city completed the first of three passes removing debris from Hurricane Laura. The first pass gets the majority of large debris piles, big trees, and debris utility crews pushed out of the road right after the storm. The second pass is larger piles from people’s backyards. Finally, the third pass is the remainder of debris left. The debris is being kept on the 400 block of North Third Street.

“So our goal is in the next ten days to have every pile in the city regardless of what kind of debris it is picked up and gone away. We just ask people to be patient," Green said. "We’ve had a lot of people calling that they had a pile out and it wasn’t picked up, but remember we’re going to go through the city three times, so there will be no debris left when we get finished.”

Remember to place any debris as close to the curb as possible, but not in the drain, just close to the right of way and crews will take care of it from there. Green said the final pass will be in the next week or ten days. News Channel 5 will update you on the mulch giveaway.

