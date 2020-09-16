City of Alexandria partners with the LSU AgCenter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the Alexandria City Council meeting on Sept. 15, the council entered an agreement with the LSU AgCenter for them to be able to use the former business incubator, the Martin Center, and other community rooms and kitchens.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall talked about this potential partnership with the LSU AgCenter at the Sept. State of the Community Update on Sept. 11.

Back in April, parts of the LSU AgCenter in Alexandria were displaced because of the tornado that hit.

This new agreement will bring them more in the city where more people can have better access since LSUA is on the outskirts of Alexandria.

Members of the LSU Ag Department spoke at the meeting and said that they hope this agreement helps the 4-H clubs throughout Rapides Parish, allows for a healthier community, and teaches others about agriculture and natural resources.

Mayor Hall is excited about the partnership and hopes it can be beneficial for Central Louisiana.

Hall said, “Central Louisiana is an agriculturally based economy and a lot of people don’t know that. There are so many amenities that come along with agriculture. So to bring it to the inner city and bring it to the community centers, I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Councilman At-Large Jim Villard suggested that this partnership can also be used to help with some of the adjudicated properties in Alexandria. They could turn some of those lots into community gardens.

Also at the meeting, the council talked about the complaints that they have received regarding Suddenlink from community members.

The council said that before the storm hit, they were getting complaints, but since the hurricane, the number of complaints has increased drastically.

Mayor Hall said the city is aware of the issue and will wait until after Suddenlink restores the cable and internet before negotiating a new agreement.

Alexandria City Council President Jules Green and City Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller both want to bring in more competition to Alexandria and would want more active Suddenlink offices in the city.

