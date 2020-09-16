Advertisement

City of Alexandria reopening city parks; some remain closed due to damage from Hurricane Laura

Cheatham Park in Alexandria
Cheatham Park in Alexandria(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Sept. 11 that Louisiana will be going into Phase 3, the City of Alexandria said that they will be reopening some of the park facilities.

The parks were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. So, for anyone who wants to go to the parks, they will still be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Cam Hallman, the Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, said that although the parks will be opening back up, some will remain closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

Related: City reopening several parks, other Phase 3 changes.

Cheatham Park is one of the parks in Alexandria that will remain closed because there is a tree that is still collapsed on one of the pavilions.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said that the city is now focussed on cleaning up the parks and hopes to have them all opened up soon.

Mayor Hall said, “We prioritized fixing and getting power back on first and removing trees and debris and things of that nature. We are just now getting around to things like that where we had heavy foliage and it created some damages so we haven’t gotten there yet. There are a lot of things that you can stumble over, fall over, or can fall out of the tree. Until we could really look at that and make it safe for everyone, that’s one aspect of damages and not prepared for public yet.”

Cheatham Park is not the only park facility that will be closed for the time being.

The City of Alexandria said that the softball and baseball fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex are also closed to the public. However, the softball and baseball practice fields will be open at Johnny Downs.

Johnny Downs did not receive much damage from Hurricane Laura, but because of the damage caused by the tornado in December, it is still unsafe for the teams to play on them yet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Classrooms in Rapides Parish moving to Phase III

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Rapides school superintendent Jeff Powell discusses the move into Phase 3 for classrooms.

News

State Sen. Cloud talks storm recovery progress

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
State Sen. Heather Cloud discusses the progress of storm recovery in District 28.

News

City of Alexandria hires Crowder Gulf for debris clean-up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Hurricane Laura recovery and restoration efforts continue, and Darren Green urban forester and landscape architect for The City of Alexandria explained things are going well.

News

Alexandria park facilities reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Yesterday the City of Alexandria announced that they will be re-opening a number of park facilities across the city in Phase 3. However, some parks will remain closed because of safety concerns.

Latest News

News

United Way looking for volunteers to help with hurricane clean-up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Nearly three weeks later and many people across Central Louisiana are still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura.

News

Rapides Parish bars could be opening up on Sept 18

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Bars in Rapides Parish could start opening up on Friday, September 18.

News

Update on Pineville debris clean-up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Rich Dupree gives us an update on the debris clean-up progress for the city.

News

Alexandria hires group to clean-up debris

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The City of Alexandria has hired Crowder Gulf from Mobile, Alabama to help clean up debris in the city.

News

Neighbors helping neighbors after the storm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Nearly three weeks later and many people across Central Louisiana are still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura.

News

Cleco warns customers to beware of scam phone calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scammers claiming to be from Cleco are calling customers, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.