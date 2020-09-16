City of Alexandria reopening city parks; some remain closed due to damage from Hurricane Laura

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Sept. 11 that Louisiana will be going into Phase 3, the City of Alexandria said that they will be reopening some of the park facilities.

The parks were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. So, for anyone who wants to go to the parks, they will still be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Cam Hallman, the Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, said that although the parks will be opening back up, some will remain closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

Cheatham Park is one of the parks in Alexandria that will remain closed because there is a tree that is still collapsed on one of the pavilions.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said that the city is now focussed on cleaning up the parks and hopes to have them all opened up soon.

Mayor Hall said, “We prioritized fixing and getting power back on first and removing trees and debris and things of that nature. We are just now getting around to things like that where we had heavy foliage and it created some damages so we haven’t gotten there yet. There are a lot of things that you can stumble over, fall over, or can fall out of the tree. Until we could really look at that and make it safe for everyone, that’s one aspect of damages and not prepared for public yet.”

Cheatham Park is not the only park facility that will be closed for the time being.

The City of Alexandria said that the softball and baseball fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex are also closed to the public. However, the softball and baseball practice fields will be open at Johnny Downs.

Johnny Downs did not receive much damage from Hurricane Laura, but because of the damage caused by the tornado in December, it is still unsafe for the teams to play on them yet.

