Advertisement

Cleco warns customers to beware of scam phone calls

Cleco building in Pineville, Louisiana
Cleco building in Pineville, Louisiana(KALB)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. - Scammers claiming to be from Cleco are calling customers, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.

“We’re getting reports of fraudulent phone calls to our customers by scammers claiming to be from Cleco and threatening service disconnection if customers don’t make an immediate payment,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “Cleco will never call customers threatening immediate service disconnection or demand any type of immediate payment.”

In some instances, the scammers leave a message with an 800 number asking customers to call back. Customers who call back hear a greeting that makes them think they’re calling Cleco, but it’s not Cleco. It’s a scam. “These scammers are becoming more sophisticated,” said Smith. “They have techniques that make the phone number you see on your caller ID appear to be Cleco in an effort to deceive you. Customers should hang up the phone immediately and never call back the number on their caller ID or the number left by the scammer as a call-back number.”

Customers should be aware of these common utility scams:

  • Disconnection Deception Scammers call threatening disconnection of your service unless you make an immediate payment with a pre-paid card.
  • Overpayment Tactic Scammers call claiming you overpaid your bill, and you need to provide your personal bank account information or a credit card number to facilitate a refund.
  • Vacate Your Home Scammers claim there is a need to replace your meter or other equipment, and you must leave your home for 72 hours.
  • Power Restoration Charge Scammers call offering to restore your electricity more quickly for a fee after a severe storm.
  • Identification Attack Rather than directing victims to call a 1-800 number, the scammers direct callers to press 1 to collect more data in an attempt to get your personal information.

How Cleco customers can protect themselves:

  • Hang up the phone immediately Do not call back the number given by the caller. Cleco customers can reach a Cleco representative by calling 1-800-622-6537 or reaching out through Cleco’s official Facebook page at @ClecoPower. Also, customers can verify account information through the company’s online customer account management service, MyAccount.
  • Delete deceptive emails
  • Shut the door on scammers Cleco service personnel will always wear clothing that clearly identifies them as Cleco employees. Cleco contractors also should be able to produce a photo identification card which clearly identifies them as a Cleco contractor.

Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact Cleco and local law enforcement authorities. To learn more about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Cleco. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Way looking for volunteers to help with hurricane clean-up

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Nearly three weeks later and many people across Central Louisiana are still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura.

News

Rapides Parish bars could be opening up on Sept 18

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Bars in Rapides Parish could start opening up on Friday, September 18.

News

Update on Pineville debris clean-up

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Rich Dupree gives us an update on the debris clean-up progress for the city.

News

Alexandria hires group to clean-up debris

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
The City of Alexandria has hired Crowder Gulf from Mobile, Alabama to help clean up debris in the city.

News

Neighbors helping neighbors after the storm

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Nearly three weeks later and many people across Central Louisiana are still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

Forecast

Rachael's 4 PM Weather 9/16

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Rachael's 4 PM Weather 9/16

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

BECi restores power to 50% of membership

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB
Power restored to 10,000 members.

State

La. Supreme Court: COVID-19 ballot application to be available for Presidential Election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
The United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana has issued a ruling pertaining to upcoming elections in the state.

VOD Recordings

Allison Tohme

Updated: 3 hours ago
Allison Tohme with an update on the CLEDA Farmers Markets.