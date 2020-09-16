Daysha Cooper seeks starting position for Bunkie football

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A girl on a football team seems to be more common nowadays, but a girl seeking to start as a defensive lineman is a completely different topic of discussion.

Daysha Cooper, a junior at Bunkie High School, joined the football team in her sophomore year and is working for the starting defensive end position. It’s been a dream of hers since she was little.

“I just always found a passion for it from watching it on TV with my dad," Cooper said. “I always saw how physical the lineman were and immediately knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

Cooper has been one of the hardest-working players in fall camp - lifting more, studying the playbook, and being the last person there after practice.

“Daysha has been great," head coach Nick Pujol said. “Honestly, I forget that there’s a girl on our football team because she blends in so well. She’s here every day, she’s a hard worker in the weight room, she’s a 4.0 student at school, and overall a kid I never have to worry about.”

This is more than just a journey to a starting position. Cooper wants to show other girls that anything is possible.

