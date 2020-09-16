Advertisement

Daysha Cooper seeks starting position for Bunkie football

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A girl on a football team seems to be more common nowadays, but a girl seeking to start as a defensive lineman is a completely different topic of discussion.

Daysha Cooper, a junior at Bunkie High School, joined the football team in her sophomore year and is working for the starting defensive end position. It’s been a dream of hers since she was little.

“I just always found a passion for it from watching it on TV with my dad," Cooper said. “I always saw how physical the lineman were and immediately knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

Cooper has been one of the hardest-working players in fall camp - lifting more, studying the playbook, and being the last person there after practice.

“Daysha has been great," head coach Nick Pujol said. “Honestly, I forget that there’s a girl on our football team because she blends in so well. She’s here every day, she’s a hard worker in the weight room, she’s a 4.0 student at school, and overall a kid I never have to worry about.”

This is more than just a journey to a starting position. Cooper wants to show other girls that anything is possible.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ferriday Trojans are hungry for another State Championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Ferriday Trojans are hungry for another State Championship.

Sports

Bunkie's Daysha Cooper breaks barriers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Bunkie High has a girl shooting for a spot on the defensive line and her hard work could possible earn her that spot.

Sports

LSU defense coming together

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had lots of good things to say about the Tiger defense under new coordinator Bo Pelini and several other topics during a Zoom conference with sports journalists on Tuesday, September 15.

Sports

Trojans hungry for another title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Ferriday Trojans took a trip to the dome last December and not only played for the state title. They dominated over many by almost 40 points.

Latest News

Sports

Chase declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced via Twitter that he has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pro Sports

Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
Saints receiver Michael Thomas will miss “several weeks” with a high ankle injury. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

College

Orgeron talks about strength of team, especially defense, and ongoing COVID-19 fight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne and Jacques Doucet
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had lots of good things to say about the Tiger defense under new coordinator Bo Pelini and several other topics during a Zoom conference with sports journalists on Tuesday, September 15.

College

LSU DT Nelson Jenkins opts out for season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
The carousel that has been the 2020 LSU football roster continues to revolve, as another player has chosen to opt out for the season.