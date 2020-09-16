Advertisement

Driver, VPSO deputy receive minor injuries following head-on crash

Vernon Parish deputy's vehicle following a crash on September 16, 2020
Vernon Parish deputy's vehicle following a crash on September 16, 2020(VPSO)
By KALB staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Vernon Parish deputy’s vehicle was struck by another driver on Wednesday morning.

According to VPSO, a driver was traveling southbound on Hwy 171 around 5:00 a.m. by the Hawthorne Road intersection when the driver crossed the median into northbound traffic.

The driver struck a VPSO patrol deputy head-on, just missing another vehicle. The driver’s vehicle flipped and caught on fire.

Both the deputy and the driver were able to escape with only minor injuries. They are undergoing treatment at a local medical facility.

Louisiana State Police are investigating.

