Driver, VPSO deputy receive minor injuries following head-on crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Vernon Parish deputy’s vehicle was struck by another driver on Wednesday morning.

According to VPSO, a driver was traveling southbound on Hwy 171 around 5:00 a.m. by the Hawthorne Road intersection when the driver crossed the median into northbound traffic.

The driver struck a VPSO patrol deputy head-on, just missing another vehicle. The driver’s vehicle flipped and caught on fire.

Both the deputy and the driver were able to escape with only minor injuries. They are undergoing treatment at a local medical facility.

Louisiana State Police are investigating.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.