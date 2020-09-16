Ferriday Trojans are hungry for another State Championship

FERRIDAY, La. (KALB) - After dominating the Superdome in 2019, the Ferriday Trojans are hard at work seeking another journey to the Class 2A State Championships.

“We’re coming to work every day and just grinding," head coach Stanley Smith said. "What we did last year was last year. Now, we’re just focusing on coming out and taking care of business every day this season.”

The Trojans return 20 seniors, including lead tackler Kylin Lewis. Lewis racked up 95 solo tackles and 14 sacks in 2019.

“This year I’m looking to do better," Lewis said. "I’m looking to make more progress, make more sacks, more TFL’s (tackles for loss) and more tackles in general.”

“He’s our guy on the D-line," Smith said. "We’re confident that if there’s a pass-rush situation, he’s [Kylyn Lewis] going to pin his heels back and go get the quarterback. We feel comfortable letting him go eat on his own sometimes.”

Offensively, former Trojan and reigning Class 2A All-State MVP Kobe Dillion left a mark at quarterback. He accounted for 3,549 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Now that he’s graduated, the Trojans QB1 spot is up for grabs. However, the number one receiver target in Elijah White is still confident in their offense.

“We have new quarterback options and a great offensive coordinator, so we are just going to regroup and rebuild,” White said. "Everyone thinks we won’t have a successful year because we lost Kobe, but we’re going to work to prove them wrong.”

