Advertisement

Ferriday Trojans are hungry for another State Championship

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIDAY, La. (KALB) - After dominating the Superdome in 2019, the Ferriday Trojans are hard at work seeking another journey to the Class 2A State Championships.

“We’re coming to work every day and just grinding," head coach Stanley Smith said. "What we did last year was last year. Now, we’re just focusing on coming out and taking care of business every day this season.”

The Trojans return 20 seniors, including lead tackler Kylin Lewis. Lewis racked up 95 solo tackles and 14 sacks in 2019.

“This year I’m looking to do better," Lewis said. "I’m looking to make more progress, make more sacks, more TFL’s (tackles for loss) and more tackles in general.”

“He’s our guy on the D-line," Smith said. "We’re confident that if there’s a pass-rush situation, he’s [Kylyn Lewis] going to pin his heels back and go get the quarterback. We feel comfortable letting him go eat on his own sometimes.”

Offensively, former Trojan and reigning Class 2A All-State MVP Kobe Dillion left a mark at quarterback. He accounted for 3,549 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Now that he’s graduated, the Trojans QB1 spot is up for grabs. However, the number one receiver target in Elijah White is still confident in their offense.

“We have new quarterback options and a great offensive coordinator, so we are just going to regroup and rebuild,” White said. "Everyone thinks we won’t have a successful year because we lost Kobe, but we’re going to work to prove them wrong.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Daysha Cooper seeks starting position for Bunkie football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Daysha Cooper seeks a starting position for Bunkie football.

Sports

Bunkie's Daysha Cooper breaks barriers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Bunkie High has a girl shooting for a spot on the defensive line and her hard work could possible earn her that spot.

Sports

LSU defense coming together

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had lots of good things to say about the Tiger defense under new coordinator Bo Pelini and several other topics during a Zoom conference with sports journalists on Tuesday, September 15.

Sports

Trojans hungry for another title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Ferriday Trojans took a trip to the dome last December and not only played for the state title. They dominated over many by almost 40 points.

Latest News

Sports

Chase declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced via Twitter that he has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pro Sports

Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
Saints receiver Michael Thomas will miss “several weeks” with a high ankle injury. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

College

Orgeron talks about strength of team, especially defense, and ongoing COVID-19 fight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne and Jacques Doucet
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had lots of good things to say about the Tiger defense under new coordinator Bo Pelini and several other topics during a Zoom conference with sports journalists on Tuesday, September 15.

College

LSU DT Nelson Jenkins opts out for season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
The carousel that has been the 2020 LSU football roster continues to revolve, as another player has chosen to opt out for the season.