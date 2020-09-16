Advertisement

Free drive-thru flu shots available to veterans Thursday

FILE PHOTO: CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving flu shots.(Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - As the flu season approaches, it’s important to stay safe.

The Alexandria VA Health System is offering free flu-shot immunizations Thursday, September 17 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

It will be “drive-thru” style. Veterans will come in through the North gate and follow signs for building two.

You are asked to have a face covering and if possible, wear short sleeves to make it easier to get the shot. You will also need to show your VA ID card or a DD 214.

Click here to report a typo.

