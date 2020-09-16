La. Supreme Court: COVID-19 ballot application to be available for Presidential Election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana has issued a ruling pertaining to upcoming elections in the state.

The ruling was signed Wednesday, Sept. 16 by federal Judge Shelly Dick.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Governor John Bel Edwards have been going back and forth for some time over how the state’s upcoming elections should be handled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Both were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by Louisiana voters and non-profits, which critiqued the state’s fall election plan for removing protective measures used over the summer, but Ardoin and Edwards took opposite stances on how to remedy the plan.

Notably, the court has ruled to increase the period of early voting for the Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary elections to 10 days. Early voting will be held Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 25). Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The motion initially filed requested that early voting be extended to 13 days, however, that motion was denied.

The court also denied a motion to increase the period of early voting for the Dec. 5 Open General/Congressional/Republic State Central Committee Election.

Furthermore, the court is making the COVID-19 Ballot Application that was used in July and August available. Absentee mail-in ballots will be supplied to voters who request them using the application. These will be available for both the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary elections, as well as the Dec. 5 Open General/Congressional/Republican State Central Committee Election.

Ardoin responded to the ruling Wednesday, saying, “We have received and are currently reviewing Judge Dick’s ruling. A decision as to how to proceed will be made after careful consideration of the facts is weighed with the fact that absentee voting currently underway for some voters, and early voting mere weeks away.”

