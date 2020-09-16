Advertisement

La. Supreme Court: COVID-19 ballot application to be available for Presidential Election

(KOTA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana has issued a ruling pertaining to upcoming elections in the state.

The ruling was signed Wednesday, Sept. 16 by federal Judge Shelly Dick.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Governor John Bel Edwards have been going back and forth for some time over how the state’s upcoming elections should be handled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Both were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by Louisiana voters and non-profits, which critiqued the state’s fall election plan for removing protective measures used over the summer, but Ardoin and Edwards took opposite stances on how to remedy the plan.

Notably, the court has ruled to increase the period of early voting for the Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary elections to 10 days. Early voting will be held Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 25). Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The motion initially filed requested that early voting be extended to 13 days, however, that motion was denied.

The court also denied a motion to increase the period of early voting for the Dec. 5 Open General/Congressional/Republic State Central Committee Election.

Furthermore, the court is making the COVID-19 Ballot Application that was used in July and August available. Absentee mail-in ballots will be supplied to voters who request them using the application. These will be available for both the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary elections, as well as the Dec. 5 Open General/Congressional/Republican State Central Committee Election.

Ardoin responded to the ruling Wednesday, saying, “We have received and are currently reviewing Judge Dick’s ruling. A decision as to how to proceed will be made after careful consideration of the facts is weighed with the fact that absentee voting currently underway for some voters, and early voting mere weeks away.”

Click here to read the full ruling by the court. Click here for detailed election information from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Way looking for volunteers to help with hurricane clean-up

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Nearly three weeks later and many people across Central Louisiana are still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura.

News

Rapides Parish bars could be opening up on Sept 18

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Bars in Rapides Parish could start opening up on Friday, September 18.

News

Update on Pineville debris clean-up

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Rich Dupree gives us an update on the debris clean-up progress for the city.

News

Alexandria hires group to clean-up debris

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
The City of Alexandria has hired Crowder Gulf from Mobile, Alabama to help clean up debris in the city.

News

Neighbors helping neighbors after the storm

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Nearly three weeks later and many people across Central Louisiana are still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

Cleco warns customers to beware of scam phone calls

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Scammers claiming to be from Cleco are calling customers, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.

Forecast

Rachael's 4 PM Weather 9/16

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Rachael's 4 PM Weather 9/16

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

BECi restores power to 50% of membership

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB
Power restored to 10,000 members.

VOD Recordings

Allison Tohme

Updated: 3 hours ago
Allison Tohme with an update on the CLEDA Farmers Markets.