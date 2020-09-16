LDAF’s Indian Creek Recreation Area to reopen

(LDAF) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Indian Creek Recreation Area is scheduled to reopen Thursday, September 17, 2020. The popular recreation area was closed August 26, 2020, in preparation for Hurricane Laura which ravaged parts of Louisiana including Indian Creek.

“We are eager to see our visitors again. Indian Creek Recreation Area sustained a significant amount of tree damage and our staff has been working tirelessly to get the area cleaned up,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Indian Creek Recreation Area, located in Woodworth, La., offers primitive camping, RV sites with water and electricity, beaches, fishing in Indian Creek Lake and a children’s playground. Other amenities include bathrooms, laundry facilities, handicap parking, boat launch, canoe rentals, Wi-Fi (in RV area) and a covered pavilion which is available for rent. Indian Creek is managed by the LDAF.

In February, Indian Creek was the recipient of the Campground/RV Park of the Year award by the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA).

For more information on Indian Creek Recreation Area, go to www.ldaf.la.gov or check out the Indian Creek Recreation Area Facebook page at @indiancreekrecreationareaLDAF.

