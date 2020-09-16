Advertisement

LSU athletic director says Coach O was being ‘too transparent’ in discussing COVID-19 cases among football players

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward
By Matt Houston
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A day after LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron revealed “most” of his players tested positive for COVID-19 at some point, Athletic Director Scott Woodward says the coach was being “a bit too transparent.”

“Coach O is totally transparent and honest to a fault. It’s a great thing,” Woodward said. “This is very similar to what we’re seeing across all schools that have been doing this.”

Citing privacy concerns, LSU has not reported how many athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, though Woodward says he believes the current number is in the single-digits. Repeatedly noting that he’s not an epidemiologist, the second-year athletic director said he believes the players caught the virus away from football activities.

“Coach O was a bit too transparent and a bit too forthright,” Woodward said. “I’m very pleased with where we are.”

Woodward noted that LSU athletes get top-notch medical care, and praised the university’s staff for the safety protocols that are in place.

“It doesn’t tell the whole story and I’m not going to get into talking about everyone’s medical history. (President Tom Galligan) hears it all the time from me. It’s a great Benjamin Disraeli quote: ‘There’s lies, damned lies, and statistics.’ We’re very careful with it,” said Woodward.

