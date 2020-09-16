Advertisement

LSUA receives multiple rankings from U.S. news and world report

LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus
LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus(KALB)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria received national recognition in the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The university is tied for 13th among Top Public Schools in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category.

Additionally, LSUA climbed three places from last year’s ranking of Top Performers for Social Mobility landing at 87th.

According to the U.S. News & World Report ranking regarding social mobility-- economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics. But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.

“We are extremely honored to be ranked alongside some of the best institutions in the nation. We work extremely hard to foster the best academic and collegiate experience for all students, so we are appreciative of the recognition,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

Other statistics of interest pertaining to LSUA in the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges report include:

  • 59.1% of classes have fewer than 20 students
  • 2% of classes have 50 or more students
  • 17:1 student to faculty ratio

The recent edition assesses over 1,400 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions using 17 measures of academic quality.

“The pandemic has affected students across the country, canceling commencement ceremonies and switching classes from in person to remote,” Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U. S. News said in a statement that accompanied the rankings. “Whether students have slightly altered their college plans or changed them entirely, it remains our mission to continue providing students and their families with the tools they need to help find the right school for them.”

To view the latest rankings or to get more information, visit https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges?int=top_nav_Colleges.

