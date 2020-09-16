NPSO warns of power lines down in Campti following crash

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Authorities are warning motorists of a traffic alert in the Campti area.

On Wednesday morning, around 8:06 a.m., NPSO, Campti Police, LSP and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center personnel were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US-71 near the Natchitoches Sheriff’s north substation in Campti.

Utility power lines are down and chips are spread around the roadway after an eighteen-wheeler overturned in Campti.

Only minor non-life-threatening injuries were reported. Louisiana DOTD is enroute to the scene. If you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, pay attention to the roadway and avoid distractions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.