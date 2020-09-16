Advertisement

NPSO warns of power lines down in Campti following crash

Chips and power lines down in Campti
Chips and power lines down in Campti
By KALB staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Authorities are warning motorists of a traffic alert in the Campti area.

On Wednesday morning, around 8:06 a.m., NPSO, Campti Police, LSP and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center personnel were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US-71 near the Natchitoches Sheriff’s north substation in Campti.

Utility power lines are down and chips are spread around the roadway after an eighteen-wheeler overturned in Campti.

Only minor non-life-threatening injuries were reported. Louisiana DOTD is enroute to the scene. If you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, pay attention to the roadway and avoid distractions.

