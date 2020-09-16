Advertisement

Ochsner Health partners with CLTCC to offer TeleHealth services

CLTCC campus in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana
CLTCC campus in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana(KALB)
By CLTCC
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Ochsner Health is partnering with Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) to offer Telehealth virtual visits for students and faculty. “We are extremely grateful that Ochsner Health, a leader in medical services in Louisiana, has chosen to partner with CLTCC and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to provide this vital service,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle.

Thanks in part to a $1 million grant, Ochsner Health will provide a virtual healthcare workstation at no cost to the schools and will offer services at $10 per visit rather than the normal $49 charge. All students and faculty without healthcare can access the service either via the on-campus workstation or more conveniently via mobile phones. Even dependents of these households are eligible within this partnership.

This state-wide initiative was negotiated by the Louisiana Community & Technical College System as a benefit for CLTCC students and their families “Ochsner’s telehealth option will support CLTCC students and faculty by offering convenient and affordable access to healthcare. The ability to access a healthcare provider 24/7 from the comfort of their home with a hand held device is - priceless.”, said Dr. Wendi Palermo, LCTCS Executive Director of Nursing and Healthcare Initiatives.

“This program will be especially helpful to our students and faculty who live in rural areas where the nearest urgent care or hospital facility may be more than 30 minutes away,” Sawtelle said. “With this system they can call from their home and not worry about transportation, child care or facing excessive wait times. And it is a flat $10 charge, so it’s available to any student or faculty member, regardless of whether they have health insurance coverage.”

