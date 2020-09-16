Advertisement

Rapides Parish bars could be opening up on Sept 18

(KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bars in Rapides Parish could start opening up on Friday, September 18, according to information released by the Rapides Parish Police Jury.

The jury is set to meet on Friday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the motion to opt-in and permit the opening of bars, which would be effective at 1 p.m. that day if approved.

Bars will be subject to a maximum of 25% occupancy, or 50 customers depending on which is less. They are also subject to all other established rules under Gov. John Bel Edwards' most recent proclamation.

Stay with News Channel Five as we learn more on the day of.

JUST IN: The Rapides Parish Police Jury has a meeting set for Friday to opt in to the phase 3 reopening of bars.

Posted by Brooke Buford on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

