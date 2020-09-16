Advertisement

Rapides Parish schools moving into Phase 3

Superintendent outlines Phase 3 of re-opening plan
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has moved on to Phase 3 and that means schools are making changes to adapt to the new phase.

Superintendent Jeff Powell reviewed the school board’s “Re-opening Rapides With a Strong Start” plan during the September board committee meeting. Some of the main changes in schools have to do with scheduling, capacity in classrooms and on school buses, and keeping students socially distanced.

“Starting next Monday, the 21st, we’ll be back full speed with everybody back on campus with the exception of those that are still choosing the 100 percent virtual option,” says Powell.

Families are reminded that even though the “A/B” hybrid schedule is coming to an end, staying with the 100 percent virtual option is still available. But only those continuing to make adequate academic progress will be allowed to continue.

Classroom capacity will increase with students continuing to stay socially distanced.

Powell says, “You’ll see now, in our classrooms, a lot of physical barriers between students that separate the air from being shared between two students that may be sitting at an adjoining table or such. But you know, we’re doing everything we can to try to make sure that where six feet of physical distancing or social distancing isn’t… we’re not able to achieve that, then we are putting physical barriers to try to mitigate the spread of the COVID virus."

The bus capacity will increase to 75%, which is about 50 students.

Schools in Rapides Parish will officially begin transitioning into Phase 3 on Monday, September 21.

