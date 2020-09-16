Advertisement

REPORT: NCAA votes to start college basketball on Nov. 25

LSU basketball practices at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (Source: Chris Blades/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The 2020-21 college basketball season will start the day before Thanksgiving and the practices can officially begin as early as October 14, according to a report by CBS Sports.

Matt Norlander reported sources have told CBS Sports that the NCAA Division I Council voted on Wednesday, September 16 to begin the 2020-21 college basketball season on November 25.

The report added though the start date is now official, it is not set in stone because if circumstances surrounding the coronavirus situation worsen, the season could be pushed back again.

