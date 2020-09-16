United Way looking for volunteers to help with hurricane clean-up

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Nearly three weeks later and many people across Central Louisiana are still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura.

The United Way of Central Louisiana is connecting local churches and organizations with senior citizens who need help cleaning up their property.

This weekend, an Engineering Battalion from Fort Polk will be in town to assist people.

However, because of the number of people who need help, the United Way is still looking for local groups who are willing to volunteer.

If your church or community group would like to adopt a neighbor or if you need help with yard clean-up, you can call the United Way at 318-443-7203 and ask for Suzy at extension three.

United Way President and CEO David Britt says it’s all about looking out for neighbors and lending a helping hand.

“I know in my neighborhood there’s a lot of debris and branches out on the street. We’re just trying to get stuff off of homes, out to the yard and we don’t want any volunteers to do more than is safe or more than they can do. Nobody is asking them to do anything dangerous. There’s a lot of stuff that a good crew could come out and help a senior citizen or a couple do things they couldn’t do themselves.”

The United Way may not be able to help everyone but they will be able to set up connections.

There are no specific guidelines for families who need help.

