’60 Minutes’ profile on LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to air on WAFB-TV Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron, who is no stranger to the limelight after leading the Tigers to their fourth national championship in January, will appear in a segment on America’s oldest and most-watched newsmagazine program, according to CBS, Sunday, Sept. 20.

The CBS News program ’60 Minutes' will air a profile on Orgeron during the first episode of the show’s 53rd season and six days before LSU’s football season starts. WAFB-TV is scheduled to air ’60 Minutes' at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The air time is subject to change due to the NFL on CBS coverage that proceeds ’60 Minutes.'

Sunday, we start our 53rd season with an interview with former national security advisor retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a report on voting by mail, and a profile of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron. pic.twitter.com/vODLuRrsUW — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 16, 2020

In the interview, Coach O lays out why he thinks there should be football this fall.

Orgeron and the Tigers will begin defending their national title when they host Miss. State in Tiger Stadium Saturday, Sept. 26. You can also watch the game on WAFB-TV.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch both the ’60 Minutes' episode featuring Orgeron and LSU football’s first game of the 2020 season on WAFB-TV Channel 9. For more information on how to watch WAFB on antenna, satellite, and cable click here.

HOW TO STREAM

Neither ’60 Minutes' nor the Miss. State vs. LSU game will not be streaming on WAFB’s website or mobile app.

Episodes and segments of ’60 Minutes' are available for streaming on the CBS News app. SEC football games, including LSU, will be available for streaming on the CBS All Acess app.

