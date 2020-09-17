Advertisement

’60 Minutes’ profile on LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to air on WAFB-TV Sunday

’60 Minutes’ will profile LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
’60 Minutes’ will profile LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(60 Minutes)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron, who is no stranger to the limelight after leading the Tigers to their fourth national championship in January, will appear in a segment on America’s oldest and most-watched newsmagazine program, according to CBS, Sunday, Sept. 20.

The CBS News program ’60 Minutes' will air a profile on Orgeron during the first episode of the show’s 53rd season and six days before LSU’s football season starts. WAFB-TV is scheduled to air ’60 Minutes' at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The air time is subject to change due to the NFL on CBS coverage that proceeds ’60 Minutes.'

In the interview, Coach O lays out why he thinks there should be football this fall.

Orgeron and the Tigers will begin defending their national title when they host Miss. State in Tiger Stadium Saturday, Sept. 26. You can also watch the game on WAFB-TV.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch both the ’60 Minutes' episode featuring Orgeron and LSU football’s first game of the 2020 season on WAFB-TV Channel 9. For more information on how to watch WAFB on antenna, satellite, and cable click here.

HOW TO STREAM

Neither ’60 Minutes' nor the Miss. State vs. LSU game will not be streaming on WAFB’s website or mobile app.

Episodes and segments of ’60 Minutes' are available for streaming on the CBS News app. SEC football games, including LSU, will be available for streaming on the CBS All Acess app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Payton previews Siaints-Raiders Monday Night Football matchup

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Payton previews Siaints-Raiders Monday Night Football matchup

Sports

Payton previews Siaints-Raiders Monday Night Football matchup

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Sports

LSU officials lay out game day procedures

Updated: 27 minutes ago
LSU officials lay out game day procedures

Sports

Saints ready to handle business in new Raiders stadium

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Saints ready to handle business in new Raiders stadium

Latest News

Sports

Saints heading to "Sin City"

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
On Monday, the Saints will play their primetime contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in their newly built Allegiant Stadium. This will be the first-ever NFL game played there.

Sports

Orgeron: “I think we have a good handle on COVID”

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The LSU Tigers have contracted COVID throughout the off-season and throughout Fall camp.

Sports

Orgeron: “I think we have a good handle on COVID”

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The LSU Tigers have contracted COVID throughout the off-season and throughout Fall camp. However, head coach Ed Orgeron believes they have it all under control.

Sports

Menard’s Warren wins second AAU National Pole Vault Championship

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Even though COVID stopped Menard four-sport athlete, Aly Jo Warren from chasing her second Class 2A State Championship in track, she made up for it.

Sports

Menard’s Warren wins second AAU National Pole Vault Championship

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Even though COVID stopped Menard four-sport athlete, Aly Jo Warren from chasing her second Class 2A State Championship in track, she made up for it.

Sports

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.