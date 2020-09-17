Advertisement

City of Alexandria having garbage bag distribution for residents

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is giving out garbage bags for residents at the Fulton Mini Park in downtown Alexandria.

They are handing out trash bags on Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m for residents who are 65 and older or disabled.

They can redeem the coupon that came with their utility bill at the Fulton Mini Park for a roll of 50 trash bags.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, all Alexandria residents can go to the Utility Customer Service Office from 8 a.m. until noon to purchase a roll of trash bags.

Each roll will cost $7. The City of Alexandria will not be accepting any debit or credit card payments for the bags, so residents should only use cash or checks.

