City of Pineville hires Dynamic Group

Baton Rouge family owned disaster recovery company
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville is working to clean-up the debris following Hurricane Laura. The city hired Dynamic Group disaster recovery services to manage storm debris. Superintendent Jimmie McCoy Sr. explained pass one is underway and there will be two more passes around the city. He said he didn’t expect Central Louisiana to be hit as hard because it’s inland.

Residents are asked to separate debris by placing vegetative debris like trees and limbs away from construction debris.

“The best thing that makes it easy for us is to have three separate piles,” McCoy said.

Piles should be close to the right-of-way. Don’t put piles over phone lines, sewer, downed power lines, near drains or fire hydrants. McCoy shared that Pineville residents have been helpful, even giving meals and water to his crew.

“I’ll pull up on a job site and my guys are sitting there with a plate lunch and a bottle of water, and I’m like, ‘Where in the world did y’all get this?’ And someone has brought it to them which is great.” McCoy explained it’s about getting everyone to cohesively work together and according to him people in Pineville, “Have been great.”

Here’s McCoy explaining more on how to place debris piles on the right-of-way:

News

KALB hosts Hurricane Laura blood drive

Updated: 1 hour ago