CVS Health adds Alexandria location to COVID-19 drive-thru test sites
Company has administered three million COVID-19 tests since March
(CVS HEALTH) - CVS Health has announced plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.
On September 18, CVS Pharmacy at 4443 Jackson Street in Alexandria will be an added test site.
CVS Health currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country, and with these new locations the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October. The new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks and build on the company’s ability to support testing in 33 states and Washington, DC, beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites this Friday.
“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”
Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within 2 – 3 days.
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
51 Total Sites 28 New Test Sites Opening on 9/18
- CVS Pharmacy, 4443 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA 71303
- CVS Pharmacy, 14360 Wax Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818
- CVS Pharmacy, 11705 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70805
- CVS Pharmacy, 329 Superior Avenue, Bogalusa, LA 70427
- CVS Pharmacy, 3001 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111
- CVS Pharmacy, 4890 Barksdale Road, Bossier City, LA 71111
- CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA 70043
- CVS Pharmacy, 2101 Collins Boulevard, Covington, LA 70433
- CVS Pharmacy, 70550 Louisiana Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433
- CVS Pharmacy, 627 West 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433
- CVS Pharmacy, 16804 West Main, Cut Off, LA 70354
- CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Lapalco Boulevard, Harvey, LA 70058
- CVS Pharmacy, 9407 East Park Avenue, Houma, LA 70363
- CVS Pharmacy, 6800 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70501
- CVS Pharmacy, 1315 Moss Street, Lafayette, LA 70501
- CVS Pharmacy, 3604 West Pinhook, Lafayette, LA 70508
- CVS Pharmacy, 2915 Highway 190, Mandeville, LA, 70471
- CVS Pharmacy, 1695 Highway 59, Mandeville, LA 70448
- CVS Pharmacy, 5300 Veterans Boulevard, Metarie, LA 70003
- CVS Pharmacy, 6502 Highway 182, Morgan City, LA 70380
- CVS Pharmacy, 185 North Lewis Street, New Iberia, LA 70560
- CVS Pharmacy, 3700 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118
- CVS Pharmacy, 2585 Leon C. Simon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70122
- CVS Pharmacy, 5902 Read Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70165
- CVS Pharmacy, 24600 Church Street, Plaquemine, LA 70764
- CVS Pharmacy, 285 West Pine, Ponchatoula, LA 70454
- CVS Pharmacy, 3300 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105
- CVS Pharmacy, 1203 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, LA 70094 23 Test Sites Presently Open
- CVS Pharmacy, 1100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville, LA 70510
- CVS Pharmacy, 1214 Main Street, Baker, LA 70714
- CVS Pharmacy, 3384 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
- CVS Pharmacy, 7411 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
- CVS Pharmacy, 12880 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
- CVS Pharmacy, 9326 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
- CVS Pharmacy, 1850 North Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433
- CVS Pharmacy, 640 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726
- CVS Pharmacy, 1326 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503
- CVS Pharmacy, 5044 Ambassador Caffrey Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508
- CVS Pharmacy, 1710 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201
- CVS Pharmacy, 3621 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131
- CVS Pharmacy, 1013 East Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570
- CVS Pharmacy, 7004 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105
- CVS Pharmacy, 800 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, LA 70458
- CVS Pharmacy, 4401 South Claiborne, New Orleans, LA 70125
- CVS Pharmacy, 7777 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Suite 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- CVS Pharmacy, 705 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506
- CVS Pharmacy, 9194 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118
- CVS Pharmacy, 2103 Gause Boulevard East, Slidell, LA 70461
- CVS Pharmacy, 5360 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
- CVS Pharmacy, 2105 Cleary Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001
- CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117
