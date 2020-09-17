CVS Health adds Alexandria location to COVID-19 drive-thru test sites

(CVS HEALTH) - CVS Health has announced plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.

On September 18, CVS Pharmacy at 4443 Jackson Street in Alexandria will be an added test site.

CVS Health currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country, and with these new locations the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October. The new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks and build on the company’s ability to support testing in 33 states and Washington, DC, beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites this Friday.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within 2 – 3 days.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

51 Total Sites 28 New Test Sites Opening on 9/18

CVS Pharmacy, 4443 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA 71303

CVS Pharmacy, 14360 Wax Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818

CVS Pharmacy, 11705 Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70805

CVS Pharmacy, 329 Superior Avenue, Bogalusa, LA 70427

CVS Pharmacy, 3001 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

CVS Pharmacy, 4890 Barksdale Road, Bossier City, LA 71111

CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA 70043

CVS Pharmacy, 2101 Collins Boulevard, Covington, LA 70433

CVS Pharmacy, 70550 Louisiana Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433

CVS Pharmacy, 627 West 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433

CVS Pharmacy, 16804 West Main, Cut Off, LA 70354

CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Lapalco Boulevard, Harvey, LA 70058

CVS Pharmacy, 9407 East Park Avenue, Houma, LA 70363

CVS Pharmacy, 6800 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

CVS Pharmacy, 1315 Moss Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

CVS Pharmacy, 3604 West Pinhook, Lafayette, LA 70508

CVS Pharmacy, 2915 Highway 190, Mandeville, LA, 70471

CVS Pharmacy, 1695 Highway 59, Mandeville, LA 70448

CVS Pharmacy, 5300 Veterans Boulevard, Metarie, LA 70003

CVS Pharmacy, 6502 Highway 182, Morgan City, LA 70380

CVS Pharmacy, 185 North Lewis Street, New Iberia, LA 70560

CVS Pharmacy, 3700 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118

CVS Pharmacy, 2585 Leon C. Simon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70122

CVS Pharmacy, 5902 Read Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70165

CVS Pharmacy, 24600 Church Street, Plaquemine, LA 70764

CVS Pharmacy, 285 West Pine, Ponchatoula, LA 70454

CVS Pharmacy, 3300 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105

CVS Pharmacy, 1203 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, LA 70094 23 Test Sites Presently Open

CVS Pharmacy, 1100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville, LA 70510

CVS Pharmacy, 1214 Main Street, Baker, LA 70714

CVS Pharmacy, 3384 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

CVS Pharmacy, 7411 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

CVS Pharmacy, 12880 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

CVS Pharmacy, 9326 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

CVS Pharmacy, 1850 North Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433

CVS Pharmacy, 640 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726

CVS Pharmacy, 1326 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503

CVS Pharmacy, 5044 Ambassador Caffrey Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508

CVS Pharmacy, 1710 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

CVS Pharmacy, 3621 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131

CVS Pharmacy, 1013 East Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570

CVS Pharmacy, 7004 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105

CVS Pharmacy, 800 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, LA 70458

CVS Pharmacy, 4401 South Claiborne, New Orleans, LA 70125

CVS Pharmacy, 7777 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Suite 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

CVS Pharmacy, 705 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506

CVS Pharmacy, 9194 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118

CVS Pharmacy, 2103 Gause Boulevard East, Slidell, LA 70461

CVS Pharmacy, 5360 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

CVS Pharmacy, 2105 Cleary Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001

CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

