Hurricane Laura blood drive: Why you should donate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive to replenish supplies needed for the communities that have been so greatly impacted by Hurricane Laura. The blood drive will begin Thursday, Sept. 24 and will continue Friday. Donations will be at LifeShare Blood Center in Alexandria.

Blood drives happen often in Central Louisiana, which may have you asking a very important question: why is it so important to donate now?

As Louisiana struggles to recover from Hurricane Laura, the continuing issues presented by the pandemic are making that effort more difficult.

Before you donate, there are a few things you should know:

· Eat before donating

· Wear a face covering

· Bring a picture ID

· Be at least 17-years-old or 16 with parental consent

· Bring reading glasses

If you’re concerned that donating blood could increase your risk of getting COVID-19, don’t be.

The FDA and AABB have both stated that donors are not considered at risk for contracting COVID-19 through blood donation. It is considered a safe process and LifeShare Blood Center has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of both you, and their staff. Surfaces and equipment are disinfected on a regular basis, gloves are changed after each donation and beds are spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines.

“The time is now for eah and every one of us to step up and help if possible by donating blood,” said Michele Godard, Vice President and General Manager of KALB-TV. “With this challenging year, it seems now more than ever that we can help save lives. Please consider joining us if you can.”

The need is great and we need YOU to help make a difference.

Donation Schedule Thursday, September 24th 8:00 - 4:00 p.m. LifeShare Blood Center 2051 N Mall Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Friday, September 25th 8:00 - 3:00 p.m. LifeShare Blood Center 2051 N Mall Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.