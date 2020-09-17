Advertisement

Hurricane Laura blood drive: Why you should donate

Blood is in high-demand following the hurricane. Consider donating this week.
By Mark Klein
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive to replenish supplies needed for the communities that have been so greatly impacted by Hurricane Laura. The blood drive will begin Thursday, Sept. 24 and will continue Friday. Donations will be at LifeShare Blood Center in Alexandria.

Blood drives happen often in Central Louisiana, which may have you asking a very important question: why is it so important to donate now?

As Louisiana struggles to recover from Hurricane Laura, the continuing issues presented by the pandemic are making that effort more difficult.

Before you donate, there are a few things you should know:

· Eat before donating

· Wear a face covering

· Bring a picture ID

· Be at least 17-years-old or 16 with parental consent

· Bring reading glasses

If you’re concerned that donating blood could increase your risk of getting COVID-19, don’t be.

The FDA and AABB have both stated that donors are not considered at risk for contracting COVID-19 through blood donation. It is considered a safe process and LifeShare Blood Center has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of both you, and their staff. Surfaces and equipment are disinfected on a regular basis, gloves are changed after each donation and beds are spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines.

“The time is now for eah and every one of us to step up and help if possible by donating blood,” said Michele Godard, Vice President and General Manager of KALB-TV. “With this challenging year, it seems now more than ever that we can help save lives. Please consider joining us if you can.”

The need is great and we need YOU to help make a difference.

Donation Schedule
Thursday, September 24th 8:00 - 4:00 p.m.LifeShare Blood Center2051 N Mall Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
Friday, September 25th 8:00 - 3:00 p.m.LifeShare Blood Center2051 N Mall Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LSUA September Economic Dashboard, local economy remains strong

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The local economy in Cenla is accelerating, according to data released in the latest LSUA Economic Dashboard.

News

City of Pineville hires Dynamic Group

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The City of Pineville is working to clean-up the debris following Hurricane Laura.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Enough trees to build 28,000 new houses fell down in Louisiana during Hurricane Laura

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Enough trees to build 28,000 new houses were knocked down during Hurricane Laura. Timber across the state was so badly damaged that it will have an effect on Louisiana's forestry industry for months to come.

News

Cenla economy remains strong

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
The local economy here in Cenla is accelerating according to data released in the latest LSUA Economic Dashboard.

Latest News

News

Dynamic Group Pineville debris clean-up

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The City of Pineville is working to clean-up the debris following Hurricane Laura. The city hired Dynamic Group disaster recovery services to manage storm debris.

News

Louisiana timber industry devastated

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Forestry is one of Louisiana's biggest industries with forestlands covering almost half of the state. Meteorologist Rachael Penton takes a look at how Hurricane Laura is affecting the industry.

News

Sean McGlothlin discusses meeting about reopening bars in Rapides

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Sean McGlothlin with the Rapides Parish Police Jury discusses tomorrow's meeting which could lead to bars being allowed to reopen in the parish.

News

Jimmie McCoy on debris piles placement

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

KALB hosts Hurricane Laura blood drive

Updated: 1 hour ago