Joseph Elie sentenced in 2nd deg. battery, agg. arson cases

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Joseph Michael Elie, III, 43 of Alexandria, will spend 27 years in prison after being sentenced on Thursday on two jury convictions for 2nd degree battery and aggravated arson. Those convictions happened in Jan. 2020 and March 2020, respectively. The sentencing had been delayed due to COVID-19.

Elie was convicted by a jury of aggravated arson for burning his on-and-off-again girlfriend’s Madeline Street home in Jan. 2019 while she, her father, and her 8-year-old and 3-month-old daughters were inside. Everyone escaped safely. The two shared the baby together.

It was the second conviction by jury trial in three months for Elie. In January, he was convicted of 2nd degree battery. Both were unanimous jury verdicts.

During both trials, the family of 82-year-old Rita Rabalais was present. Elie was previously convicted of manslaughter for the 1994 beating and stabbing death of Rabalais in her Kelly Street home. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2001. The Rabalais family has made nearly every single court appearance that Elie has had over the years.

As a result of the latest convictions, Elie was sentenced to 7 years at hard labor for the 2nd degree battery charge and 20 years for the aggravated arson charge. The sentences will run consecutively.

Elie was represented by Chris LaCour in both cases. Brian Mosley prosecuted both cases for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

“The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office is extremely pleased that this dangerous criminal will be off the street for a long time,” District Attorney Phillip Terrell said in a statement.

