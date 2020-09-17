LHSAA releases updated guidelines for fall sports

LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released an updated set of guidelines for fall sports.

These new set of guidelines are updated from the original guidelines released on August 7.

The official start of the high school football season is Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 3.

CLICK HERE to read the full list of guidelines.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.