LSU officials lay out game day procedures

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s athletic director says Coach Ed Orgeron may have been a little too transparent in saying most of his players have had coronavirus.

Scott Woodward said he could not give specific numbers as he outlined new game day rules the home opener in just 10 days.

With Mississippi State coming to Baton Rouge under the cloud of coronavirus, the roar of the crowd may not be quite as loud for this year’s season opener Sept. 26.

University officials are limiting attendance to just over 25,000 so that football fans can be socially distanced, and masks will be required.

“Our goal all along has been to play football safely at Tiger Stadium with fans in the stands. We are almost there,” Woodward said.

Student seating will be limited to just 2200, and Students who have been tested for Covid will get first dibs on coveted tickets.

“All you have to do is say ‘I’ve been tested.’ It doesn’t have to be two or three days before the game,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.

The LSU game day experience will be completely different. Tailgating will be banned outside the stadium and so will alcohol sales inside.

“We have to remember that here in Baton Rouge we’re not out of the woods yet,” Woodward said.

COVID-19 game day restrictions are being laid out one day after Orgeron announced most of his players have had coronavirus. But the athletic director says privacy rules restrict his ability to give a COVID-19 headcount.

“I think the vast majority of them have happened socially. I don’t think they received it in practices or our weight rooms,” Woodward said.

For those going to the game next week, the athletic director wanted to remind people to protect themselves.

“If you’re sick or feel sick or have a pre-existing condition, I beg you to stay at home and watch it on TV,” Woodward said.

Its advice that LSU officials say is costing the university tens of millions of dollars.

LSU officials say they are working with the state health department in establishing coronavirus safety protocols for game day.

