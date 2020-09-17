Advertisement

LSU places eight players on Preseason All-SEC team

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) pulls in an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Sports Information) – Reigning national champion LSU placed eight players on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

Headlining the list of LSU players on the All-SEC team include cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety JaCoby Stevens, who were both named to the first team. Stingley Jr. is coming off a freshman season that saw him earn consensus All-America honors. He led the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). Stingley also earned a spot on the second team as an all-purpose player.

Stevens, a senior, was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2019 and he finished second on the team in tackles (92), sacks (5.0) and was third in tackles for loss (9.0). Stevens also intercepted three passes a year ago.

Second team selections include offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus along with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and placekicker Cade York.

Third-team selections for the Tigers include freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan.

This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

LSU opens the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE          Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL         Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C            Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR        DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB         Kyle Trask, Florida

RB          Najee Harris, Alabama

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP          Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL          Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB          Dylan Moses, Alabama

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB         Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P            Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS          Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE          Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL          Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Austin Deculus, LSU*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

Ed Ingram, LSU*

C            Trey Hill, Georgia

WR        George Pickens, Georgia

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

QB         Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB          Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP          Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DEFENSE

DL          Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Malik Herring, Georgia

Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB          Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB         Kaiir Elam, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

Marco Wilson, Florida*

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Cade York, LSU

P            Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE          Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL          Carson Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Evan Neal, Alabama

Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C            Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR        Seth Williams, Auburn

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB         Bo Nix, Auburn

RB          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Kadarius Toney, Florida*

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL          Zachary Carter, Florida

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Glen Logan, LSU

LB          Boogie Watson, Kentucky

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Nolan Smith, Georgia*

Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB         Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Evan McPherson, Florida

P            Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS          Christian Tutt, Auburn

