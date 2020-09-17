Advertisement

LSUA September Economic Dashboard, local economy remains strong

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The local economy in Cenla is accelerating, according to data released in the latest LSUA Economic Dashboard.

The September report shows positive results in many categories, which also means good news for local businesses.

According to the data, Cenla shows continued gains in employment, travel, and small business applications.

LSUA College of Business Dean Dr. Randall Dupont tells KALB the most recent numbers indicate strong sales in the Alexandria housing market.

In employment, Alexandria continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates among all the metro areas in the state at 7.4 percent.

Travel continues to do well at the Alexandria International Airport with an increase in passenger traffic each month.

In consumer spending, the whole parish is up when comparing the data to this time last year.

With the continued upward trends, Dr. Dupont says he’ll be keeping his eye on how Hurricane Laura could affect Cenla’s economy.

“I think it will. I’m not quite sure which category it will affect, but small business applications it could affect, it could affect certainly employment for the state, it will affect that. It could affect GDP, gross domestic product, but we’ll be looking at it.”

LSUA Dean, College of Business Dr. Randall Dupont

Dupont says the hurricane could lead to a higher number of mortgage delinquencies, with Laura data expected to be released in November.

The economic dashboard also includes data for Avoyelles, Evangeline, and St. Landry Parishes.

