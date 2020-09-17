Advertisement

LWC says overpayment notices sent to nearly 7,600 unemployed residents was a ‘technical issue’

Louisiana Workforce Commission
Louisiana Workforce Commission(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) says the notices sent out to nearly 7,6000 unemployed residents claiming they were overpaid benefits and owed thousands of dollars to the LWC was a “technical issue.”

Officials with the LWC say they are working with their vendor to correct the overpayment notices that were generated Sept. 9-10.

RELATED: ACTION JACKSON: Woman says LWC wants her to pay back nearly $11k in overpaid unemployment benefits

“We apologize for any confusion,” the LWC said in a statement issued Wednesday, Sept. 16. Click here for the full statement.

If you received an overpayment notice, officials say no action is required of you at this time. Officials say the vast majority of residents who received the overpayment notice do not owe anything to the LWC.

The LWC will soon be sending out a “Notice of Adjustment” to those who received the notice and do not owe anything. Officials say the overpayment balance will be corrected to reflect $0.

An email has been set up exclusively for overpayment related issues. If you have additional questions after receive an adjustment notice, you can contact the LWC by emailing Septovrpymtissue@lwc.la.gov.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Association of Letter Carriers Support Food Banks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KALB
To deal with this urgent situation, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) developed a new plan to address the problem of hunger that affects one in eight Americans, including millions of children, elderly and military veterans.

News

SCAM ALERT: Scammers using Leesville Police phone numbers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KALB
The Leesville Police Department is advising the public that scammers are using police phone numbers in scam attempts.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler discusses the latest happenings with the very busy tropics and previews the upcoming weekend forecast on this Thursday morning!

News

Senior, nursing home facilities still without visitors

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
While the state has slowly been able to open up and get back to lives that have some semblance of normalcy, parents, and grandparents living in nursing homes and retirement communities are still largely isolated and cut off from loved ones.

News

What’s up with Suddenlink in Central Louisiana?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont
State Representative Mike Johnson is taking things to the next level to address Suddenlink woes in Cenla.

Latest News

News

Hicks resident speaks out about being denied FEMA

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
A Vernon Parish resident keeps running into challenges with trying to rebuild his home after Hurricane Laura. We first met him right after the storm. Corey Howard got in touch with him to do a follow-up interview about his struggles.

News

What's up with Suddenlink in Central Louisiana

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
State Representative Mike Johnson is taking things to the next level to address Suddenlink woes in Cenla.

News

Tree crashes into man’s bed 30 seconds after he wakes up

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
One resident in the Hicks community says he is thankful to be alive after a tree nearly crushed him during Hurricane Laura.

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

'Queen of Cabrini' retires

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
After 44 years with Cabrini Hospital, Marilyn Thiels has decided to hang up her scrubs. The Cenla native has a lifelong connection to the hospital, as she, along with 10 siblings, was born there.

News

Storm chase Aaron Ribsby breaks down Sally's landfall

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby was at Dauphin Island in Alabama and is now driving around to look at all of the damage left by Tropical Storm Sally.