LWC says overpayment notices sent to nearly 7,600 unemployed residents was a ‘technical issue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) says the notices sent out to nearly 7,6000 unemployed residents claiming they were overpaid benefits and owed thousands of dollars to the LWC was a “technical issue.”

Officials with the LWC say they are working with their vendor to correct the overpayment notices that were generated Sept. 9-10.

RELATED: ACTION JACKSON: Woman says LWC wants her to pay back nearly $11k in overpaid unemployment benefits

“We apologize for any confusion,” the LWC said in a statement issued Wednesday, Sept. 16. Click here for the full statement.

If you received an overpayment notice, officials say no action is required of you at this time. Officials say the vast majority of residents who received the overpayment notice do not owe anything to the LWC.

The LWC will soon be sending out a “Notice of Adjustment” to those who received the notice and do not owe anything. Officials say the overpayment balance will be corrected to reflect $0.

An email has been set up exclusively for overpayment related issues. If you have additional questions after receive an adjustment notice, you can contact the LWC by emailing Septovrpymtissue@lwc.la.gov.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.