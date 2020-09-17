Major damage at Fairview High after Hurricane Laura

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - As many communities are getting back to normal after Hurricane Laura, some rural areas are still trying to recover.

Allen Parish was hit hard by the storm and one of the harder-hit areas was the Fairview community. Fairview High School received major structural damage to the majority of the buildings on campus.

Allen Parish Superintendent, Kent Reed said students will start to go back to school on October 1. With the pandemic and now limited space, a limited amount of students will be in the classroom each day. Reed said things may not be back to normal until next school year.

Reed said they are still waiting to find out the price tag on the damage.

Fairview High School is in the Grant Community in Allen Parish.

