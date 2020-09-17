Advertisement

Man arrested for attacking victim with knife in Boyce

Joante McQuarn
Joante McQuarn(RPSO)
By KALB
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a domestic situation in Boyce on Wednesday.

Boyce Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Letrim, concerning a woman with a knife to her neck. Officers found the victim with lacerations on her neck. She pointed out the suspect, Joante McQuarn, 28, standing a few feet away. McQuarn was taken into custody without incident.

McQuarn admitted that the victim told him to leave the residence and he refused. He then allegedly grabbed a knife, placed the victim in a chokehold and cut the side of her neck. The victim was able to escape to the front yard when police arrived shortly after.

McQuarn is in the Rapides Parish Detention Center and charged with attempted second degree murder, second degree battery, aggravated battery and disturbing the peace. Bond was set at $3,500.

