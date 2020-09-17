Advertisement

Menard’s Warren wins second AAU National Pole Vault Championship

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Even though COVID stopped Menard four-sport athlete, Aly Jo Warren from chasing her second Class 2A State Championship in track, she made up for it.

Warren recently won a national championship at the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational on Aug. 15 in Normal, Illinois after recording a clearance of 12 feet 6 inches in the girls' 15-16 age group. The junior national record is 12 feet 10 inches.

“It was a fun experience because I went in not knowing what to expect, and it feels really good because I put in a lot of hours this summer," Warren said.

A multisport athlete that also plays basketball, softball, and cross country, the goal for Warren is to ultimately become a heptathlete and continue setting more goals.

According to Shelly Warren, her mother and current Menard track and field coach, she’s receiving the notoriety from college coaches, but Aly Jo’s focus is laser-sharp. She’s just worried about being the best in the entire state.

“I think she’s more focused than the average teenager," Coach Warren said. "She’s been very easy to coach. People say it’s difficult to coach your kid, and it is difficult, but it’s easier than most because she’s very goal-oriented and she knows what she wants in life.”

