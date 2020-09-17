National Association of Letter Carriers Support Food Banks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Food Bank of Central Louisiana) -Every May, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) support food banks by conducting the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive The coronavirus pandemic, however, forced the postponement of the scheduled May 9 drive for safety reasons—even as the pandemic-related economic shutdown has worsened food insecurity.

To deal with this urgent situation, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) developed a new plan to address the problem of hunger that affects one in eight Americans, including millions of children, elderly and military veterans.

A novel donor drive approach to fit the current circumstances. Americans in big cities and suburbs, in small towns and rural areas, can go to a website set up just for this, select a food bank close to them, and donate funds to help the pantry purchase food. This has been set up in a manner that allows every dollar raised to go directly to purchasing food for the hungry.

For the meantime, there may be a silver lining to this approach born of necessity. Rather than a one-day event, this effort will continue as needed. And, food banks can purchase more food than a resident could buy and donate with the same resources.

To be sure, this approach is different than before. But for individuals and families across the United States able to have a meal because of the generosity of others, the nourishment—and gratitude—will be exactly the same as before.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Food Bank of Central Louisiana. All rights reserved.