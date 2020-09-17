Orgeron: “I think we have a good handle on COVID”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers have contracted COVID throughout the off-season and throughout Fall camp. However, head coach Ed Orgeron believes they have it all under control.

“I told the team it will take everybody to handle this,” Orgeron said. “There’s no telling what’s going to happen with the COVID. I think that we have a good handle of it, but once a kid gets it, the next man has to be ready to step up."

According to Orgeron, just two weeks ago the entire offensive line contracted the virus, leaving two or three without it.

