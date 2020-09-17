Advertisement

Payton previews Saints-Raiders Monday Night Football matchup

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Saints head coach Sean Payton had positive things to say about his team in a conference call with the media on Thursday, September 17. Payton highlighted how instrumental their defense and special teams were in their Week One win over Tampa Bay.

For Week Two, in a primetime contest, the Saints will travel to Las Vegas to face Jon Gruden and his Raiders, a team that Sean Payton is very familiar with.

Payton discusses the presence of the Raiders offense, the physicality of their defense, his time knowing his former boss, Jon Gruden, and other topics throughout the press conference.

