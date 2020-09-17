Advertisement

Private nonprofit houses of worship in La. may be eligible for FEMA help

FILE: Church steeple
FILE: Church steeple(KALB)
By KALB
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) - Qualifying private nonprofit houses of worship in Louisiana may be eligible for FEMA grants to cover Hurricane Laura-related expenses.

Grants through FEMA’s Public Assistance program may cover costs to repair or replace facilities damaged during the hurricane. The program is funded by FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. FEMA defines religious facilities as a church, synagogue, mosque, temple or other house of worship without regard to the religious character of the facility. No religious facility or house of worship may be excluded from this definition because leadership or membership in the organization is limited to persons who share a religious faith or practice. Help with repairs and replacement costs may be available to houses of worship in the following parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon.

To be an eligible applicant, a house of worship must:

  • Be owned or operated by a private nonprofit organization.
  • Have damage caused by Hurricane Laura from Aug. 22 to 27.
  • Have either not received funding or received insufficient funding after applying for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan to repair or replace a facility
  • Provide a current ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under Section 501 (c) (d) or (e) of the IRS Code of 1954, or provide documentation from the state substantiating it is a nonprofit.

Houses of worship may contact their parish emergency manager for details on how to apply for FEMA assistance. They may also get more information or submit their request for Public Assistance (RPA) online by visiting the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) Public Assistance site at louisianapa.com.

The SBA may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring.

Apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions about SBA disaster loans, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

To apply by mail, completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 FEMA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Louisiana haunted houses can request special permission to open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Haunted houses will be allowed to open this Halloween amid COVID-19.

News

National Association of Letter Carriers Support Food Banks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB
To deal with this urgent situation, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) developed a new plan to address the problem of hunger that affects one in eight Americans, including millions of children, elderly and military veterans.

State

LWC says overpayment notices sent to nearly 7,600 unemployed residents was a ‘technical issue’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Thousands of people received notices saying they owed thousands of dollars to the state.

Latest News

News

SCAM ALERT: Scammers using Leesville Police phone numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB
The Leesville Police Department is advising the public that scammers are using police phone numbers in scam attempts.

State

CVS Health adds Alexandria location to COVID-19 drive-thru test sites

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
Company has administered three million COVID-19 tests since March

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tyler discusses the latest happenings with the very busy tropics and previews the upcoming weekend forecast on this Thursday morning!

News

Senior, nursing home facilities still without visitors

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
While the state has slowly been able to open up and get back to lives that have some semblance of normalcy, parents, and grandparents living in nursing homes and retirement communities are still largely isolated and cut off from loved ones.

News

What’s up with Suddenlink in Central Louisiana?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont
State Representative Mike Johnson is taking things to the next level to address Suddenlink woes in Cenla.

News

Hicks resident speaks out about being denied FEMA

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
A Vernon Parish resident keeps running into challenges with trying to rebuild his home after Hurricane Laura. We first met him right after the storm. Corey Howard got in touch with him to do a follow-up interview about his struggles.