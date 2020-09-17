Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library to open facility doors

RPL looks forward to opening with health and safety precautions in place
Rapides Parish Library
Rapides Parish Library
By RPL
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPL) - The Rapides Parish Library administration and staff are looking forward to opening our facility doors to our community on Monday, September 21, 2020. Our community’s health and safety are of utmost importance. Therefore, all locations will welcome patrons back inside with health and safety precautions in place.

These precautions will include a limited number of patrons and staff per square foot, the mandatory use of masks in all facilities, safe distance indicators in service areas, sanitizing wipe dispensers, time limited computer access, time limitations when additional patrons are awaiting entry, a quarantine period for all returned items, and no contact homebound patron deliveries. Craft packs and browsing bundles will be available upon request. Your Library will also continue to offer WiFi hotspots as well as laptops for checkout.

While we encourage continued use of safe curbside pick-up, patrons may utilize the Library facilities or the drive-up services during the following hours.

  • Boyce Branch: Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm/ Wednesday and Friday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm/ Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • Hineston Branch: Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm/ Wednesday and Friday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm / Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • Johnson Branch: Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm/ Wednesday and Friday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm/ Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • J.W. McDonald Memorial Branch: Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm / Wednesday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm/ Friday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm/ Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • Libuse Branch: Monday - Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Main Library: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm / Saturday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
  • Martin Library: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Roberston Branch: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Westside Regional Library: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm / Saturday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

In branch services that may be utilized include browsing for Library items, computer and internet use, printing, faxing, reference questions, and picking up reserved items or grab-n-go bundles and craft packs for virtual programs. Meeting room use, study room use, and in-branch program attendance will resume at a later date.

Your Rapides Parish Library looks forward to seeing your smiling face and continues to work towards meeting the educational, informational, cultural and entertainment needs of Rapides Parish.

