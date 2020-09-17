Advertisement

Saints ready to handle business in new Raiders stadium

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - On Monday, the Saints will play their primetime contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in their newly built Allegiant Stadium. This will be the first-ever NFL game played there.

“My understanding is the stadium is fantastic," Saints head coach, Sean Payton said. “It’ll be unusual that the first game there will be without fans, however, we’ll get adjusted like we did the other day. It’s going to be a primetime game, so we’ll handle it like any other. We will get in town and have a chance to get out on the field for a light stretch. The schedule will just adjust for a Monday game.”

This Monday Night Football matchup will be the first matchup between the two organizations since the 2016 Week 1 nail-biter, where the Raiders won in the last seconds, 35-34.

Overall, Jon Gruden and Payton have quite a history. Gruden was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles while Payton served as the quarterback’s coach there. Head to head as head coaches, they split the record at three apiece.

