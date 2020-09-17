SCAM ALERT: Scammers using Leesville Police phone numbers

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is advising the public that scammers are using police phone numbers in scam attempts.

The Leesville Police Department says they will never contact you by telephone and ask you for your personal information or banking information.

A good tip to keep in mind is any time you receive a telephone call from anyone identifying themselves as a Law Enforcement Officer or any other Governmental Agency, do not give any personal or banking information. Hang up and call the actual agency back to know that you are not being scammed and the agency can be notified that their phone numbers are being spoofed.

