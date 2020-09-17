Advertisement

What’s up with Suddenlink in Central Louisiana?

State Rep. Mike Johnson wants answers for consumer complaints
By Al Quartemont
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the weekend, KALB’s news director, Al Quartemont, posed a question to our viewers on Facebook.

SUDDENLINK ISSUES? I've been in touch with a representative of Altice (parent company of Suddenlink). I told her we've...

Posted by Al Quartemont on Friday, September 11, 2020

“I’ve been in touch with a representative of Altice (the parent company of Suddenlink). I told her we’ve been getting lots of messages from viewers about their service not being reconnected yet after the storm. She asked me to share some of those with her. Leave your comments below, and I’ll send them along.”

Al Quartemont on Facebook

Several hundred comments followed and all with similar complaints about poor customer service, appointments not being kept, and much more. These responses were sent to their public relations person, but they never responded.

Meanwhile, State Representative Mike Johnson is taking things to the next level. Johnson posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday, September 16 that Suddenlink officials were called before the State Public Service Commission to answer for their post-storm response.

Although the LPSC does not have direct oversight, Suddenlink Corporate representatives were called before the Louisiana...

Posted by State Representative Mike Johnson on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Johnson says Suddenlink has also been subpoenaed to appear before the U.S. Congressional FCC Oversight Committee in D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 17, and then before the Louisiana Legislature and Joint Commerce Committee in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 18.

Johnson has also asked that Suddenlink representatives appear at a meeting of state and local officials in Pineville next Wednesday, Sept. 23. He says Suddenlink officials told him that the Alexandria market is 88% online as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Pineville at 84%. However, he wants to see more than that.

“People are unhappy, and I don’t blame them. They weren’t happy before the hurricane, and clearly, the storm has revealed the shortcomings of this particular company. And what we are doing is trying to hold their feet to the fire to the minimum regulatory efforts that the state has. The parish has a quarter they were trying to research. We believe there may be some holes in that where they can hold that over Suddenlink as a business decision to revoke their charter. The state has some licensing agreements that we believe that Suddenlink is not in compliance with the federal regulations on the CFR regulations on the most basic of things, such as having local customer service contact, regular hours, and notifying people when they’re not going to make appointments. I understand this is during a pandemic and I understand this is after a hurricane, and we’re trying to work with them but some of these problems were in existence before because, you know, we talked about it. I’ve been working on this since I was elected in February, a year ago.”

State Rep. Mike Johnson

Stay with KALB as things develop further.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senior, nursing home facilities still without visitors

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
While the state has slowly been able to open up and get back to lives that have some semblance of normalcy, parents, and grandparents living in nursing homes and retirement communities are still largely isolated and cut off from loved ones.

News

Hicks resident speaks out about being denied FEMA

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
A Vernon Parish resident keeps running into challenges with trying to rebuild his home after Hurricane Laura. We first met him right after the storm. Corey Howard got in touch with him to do a follow-up interview about his struggles.

News

What's up with Suddenlink in Central Louisiana

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
State Representative Mike Johnson is taking things to the next level to address Suddenlink woes in Cenla.

News

Tree crashes into man’s bed 30 seconds after he wakes up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
One resident in the Hicks community says he is thankful to be alive after a tree nearly crushed him during Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

'Queen of Cabrini' retires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
After 44 years with Cabrini Hospital, Marilyn Thiels has decided to hang up her scrubs. The Cenla native has a lifelong connection to the hospital, as she, along with 10 siblings, was born there.

News

Storm chase Aaron Ribsby breaks down Sally's landfall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby was at Dauphin Island in Alabama and is now driving around to look at all of the damage left by Tropical Storm Sally.

News

Classrooms in Rapides Parish moving to Phase III

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Rapides school superintendent Jeff Powell discusses the move into Phase 3 for classrooms.

News

State Sen. Cloud talks storm recovery progress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
State Sen. Heather Cloud discusses the progress of storm recovery in District 28.

News

City of Alexandria hires Crowder Gulf for debris clean-up

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Hurricane Laura recovery and restoration efforts continue, and Darren Green urban forester and landscape architect for The City of Alexandria explained things are going well.