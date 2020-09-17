What’s up with Suddenlink in Central Louisiana?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the weekend, KALB’s news director, Al Quartemont, posed a question to our viewers on Facebook.

SUDDENLINK ISSUES? I've been in touch with a representative of Altice (parent company of Suddenlink). I told her we've... Posted by Al Quartemont on Friday, September 11, 2020

“I’ve been in touch with a representative of Altice (the parent company of Suddenlink). I told her we’ve been getting lots of messages from viewers about their service not being reconnected yet after the storm. She asked me to share some of those with her. Leave your comments below, and I’ll send them along.”

Several hundred comments followed and all with similar complaints about poor customer service, appointments not being kept, and much more. These responses were sent to their public relations person, but they never responded.

Meanwhile, State Representative Mike Johnson is taking things to the next level. Johnson posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday, September 16 that Suddenlink officials were called before the State Public Service Commission to answer for their post-storm response.

Although the LPSC does not have direct oversight, Suddenlink Corporate representatives were called before the Louisiana... Posted by State Representative Mike Johnson on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Johnson says Suddenlink has also been subpoenaed to appear before the U.S. Congressional FCC Oversight Committee in D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 17, and then before the Louisiana Legislature and Joint Commerce Committee in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 18.

Johnson has also asked that Suddenlink representatives appear at a meeting of state and local officials in Pineville next Wednesday, Sept. 23. He says Suddenlink officials told him that the Alexandria market is 88% online as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Pineville at 84%. However, he wants to see more than that.

“People are unhappy, and I don’t blame them. They weren’t happy before the hurricane, and clearly, the storm has revealed the shortcomings of this particular company. And what we are doing is trying to hold their feet to the fire to the minimum regulatory efforts that the state has. The parish has a quarter they were trying to research. We believe there may be some holes in that where they can hold that over Suddenlink as a business decision to revoke their charter. The state has some licensing agreements that we believe that Suddenlink is not in compliance with the federal regulations on the CFR regulations on the most basic of things, such as having local customer service contact, regular hours, and notifying people when they’re not going to make appointments. I understand this is during a pandemic and I understand this is after a hurricane, and we’re trying to work with them but some of these problems were in existence before because, you know, we talked about it. I’ve been working on this since I was elected in February, a year ago.”

Stay with KALB as things develop further.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.