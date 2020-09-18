Family of Garland couple asks public for help celebrating anniversary

GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Garland couple should be celebrating a milestone anniversary with a big party this year. But the pandemic has thrown a kink in those plans.

On October 1st, Marilyn and Dwaine Giles will have shared 65 years' worth of smooches.

“I don’t know why she had me that long to be honest with you," says Dwaine. He married the girl next door. Literally. Marilyn lived in the house next to him when they started courting.

“You know how he proposed? He said, ‘Let’s get married. That was his proposal,” says Marilyn. Not exactly the most romantic, but their relationship is a unique one. “I always told him I married him for his car. He had an old 60’s jeep," she says.

The pair bought a farm house in Garland for one thousand dollars and had three kids.

Their secret for marital longevity, “You have to say, ‘Yes, dear. Yes, dear. Yes, dear,” says Marilyn. Dwaine says, “I told her I’d give her 70 years and then that was the end of it.”

“With relationships it’s not always lovey-dovey but there’s a commitment that stays strong so that’s what I look up to in them,” says their niece, Paula Dyer.

The Giles' large family was planning on throwing them a party. “On account of this virus, we decided not to,” says Marilyn.

So, the family had another idea. Marilyn and Dwaine’s daughter Kathy Doore put out a request on Facebook for folks to mail her parents cards. The goal is to get 100 cards by their anniversary on October 1st. “Where I couldn’t have a party, that’s my party,” says Marilyn.

If you’d like to wish these two a happy anniversary, you can send a card to:

Marilyn & Dwaine Giles

469 Center Road

Garland, Maine 04939

