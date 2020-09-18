Advertisement

Hicks and Pitkin schools reopening plans

Vernon Parish Schools
Vernon Parish Schools(KALB)
By VPSB
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (VPSB) - The following information is from the Vernon Parish School Board:

Hicks High School starting day delayed to Tuesday, Sept. 22

Vernon Parish is delaying the opening of school to September 22, 2020. Restoration efforts will be ongoing throughout the weekend and should result in a Tuesday, September 22 first day of school.

Pitkin Tigers return to school on Monday, Sept. 21.

Starting Monday, all Pitkin face to face students will attend M-F. K-12.

Virtual students with no electricity on Monday may choose to attend in person until they get electricity, then they can return to virtual or they can stay virtual. However, parents are responsible for getting their students to a location where they can connect to the internet to download and upload lessons. We will attempt to help all students without electricity keep up with their work. Please stay in contact with your teachers and please let us know when you get electricity.

Any virtual student that has not picked up a Chromebook may do so by coming to the front of the school from 1 PM – 3 PM for training and to pick up their paperwork.

Buses will run on Monday.

3rd graders and older will wear their masks on the bus and at school. Student and employee temperatures will be checked as they enter the building or at student drop off, before the exit their car.

