Advertisement

Letlow threatens to sue fellow 5th District Congressional candidate

By Alexis Bellamy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Update 9/17/2020) – Fifth District Congressional candidate Luke Letlow is speaking out. This, after a fellow candidate alleged supporters of Letlow offered him money and a possible job in exchange for dropping out of the race.

Scotty Robinson said last year, Letlow made him an offer through a mutual friend offering him a job if he didn’t run for Congress.

Robinson said he was also asked how much money would it take to drop out of the race.

Luke Letlow released a statement denying the allegations.

“It seems that Mr. Robinson was misled if he believes that at any point, I had a conversation with anyone at any time promising him a job in exchange for not running for Congress. The accusations being leveled against my campaign by Mr. Robinson are categorically baseless and slanderous. I have absolutely no clue who he is referring to, and if his comments on this matter continue, my campaign will pursue legal action against him. His accusations are false, and I’m calling on him to issue an official apology. I witnessed baseless and senseless attacks like this happen to my boss, Ralph Abraham when he ran for Governor. These kinds of ruthless attacks within our own Republican party have to stop. Let’s have an honest race and discuss real issues that affect real people in the 5th district instead of utilizing desperate attack strategies to try to win a race. My campaign is focused on telling the voters of this district who I am, what I stand for, and why I want to be their next Congressman. I am offering myself as a candidate because voters deserve to believe in voting for me based on my experience, unquestionable integrity, and my proven results when it comes to delivering for the people of this district.”

Original story published on Sept. 16, 2020:

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Scotty Robinson, a 5th District Congressional candidate, is alleging supporters of Luke Letlow offered him money and a possible job in exchange to drop out of the race.

Robinson says he declined all the offers.

He says that this is one of the major reasons he is running for office. He wants to change what’s happening in Washington, DC, and “drain the swamp.”

“I am not for sale,” Robinson said in a video posted on Facebook. “I cannot be brought. This seat cannot be brought. This district cannot be bought. Luke Letlow made me an offer through a mutual friend during the Governor’s race last year that if I didn’t run for Congress, Ralph Abraham would have a job waiting for me when he got elected Governor.”

Scott Franklin is the chairman of the Letlow campaign. He released this statement.

“Our campaign holds ourselves to the highest standard and would never condone the details of Robinson’s statement. However, I do feel sorry for Mr. Robinson, as he has sunk a great deal of personal money into what appears to be a wildly unsuccessful bid for Congress. As the proud chairman of the Letlow campaign, I’ll never apologize for running what has been the most successful fundraising campaign in district history.”

Here’s the video that was posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Latest News

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.