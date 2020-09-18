Letlow threatens to sue fellow 5th District Congressional candidate

(Update 9/17/2020) – Fifth District Congressional candidate Luke Letlow is speaking out. This, after a fellow candidate alleged supporters of Letlow offered him money and a possible job in exchange for dropping out of the race.

Scotty Robinson said last year, Letlow made him an offer through a mutual friend offering him a job if he didn’t run for Congress.

Robinson said he was also asked how much money would it take to drop out of the race.

Luke Letlow released a statement denying the allegations.

“It seems that Mr. Robinson was misled if he believes that at any point, I had a conversation with anyone at any time promising him a job in exchange for not running for Congress. The accusations being leveled against my campaign by Mr. Robinson are categorically baseless and slanderous. I have absolutely no clue who he is referring to, and if his comments on this matter continue, my campaign will pursue legal action against him. His accusations are false, and I’m calling on him to issue an official apology. I witnessed baseless and senseless attacks like this happen to my boss, Ralph Abraham when he ran for Governor. These kinds of ruthless attacks within our own Republican party have to stop. Let’s have an honest race and discuss real issues that affect real people in the 5th district instead of utilizing desperate attack strategies to try to win a race. My campaign is focused on telling the voters of this district who I am, what I stand for, and why I want to be their next Congressman. I am offering myself as a candidate because voters deserve to believe in voting for me based on my experience, unquestionable integrity, and my proven results when it comes to delivering for the people of this district.”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Scotty Robinson, a 5th District Congressional candidate, is alleging supporters of Luke Letlow offered him money and a possible job in exchange to drop out of the race.

Robinson says he declined all the offers.

He says that this is one of the major reasons he is running for office. He wants to change what’s happening in Washington, DC, and “drain the swamp.”

“I am not for sale,” Robinson said in a video posted on Facebook. “I cannot be brought. This seat cannot be brought. This district cannot be bought. Luke Letlow made me an offer through a mutual friend during the Governor’s race last year that if I didn’t run for Congress, Ralph Abraham would have a job waiting for me when he got elected Governor.”

Scott Franklin is the chairman of the Letlow campaign. He released this statement.

“Our campaign holds ourselves to the highest standard and would never condone the details of Robinson’s statement. However, I do feel sorry for Mr. Robinson, as he has sunk a great deal of personal money into what appears to be a wildly unsuccessful bid for Congress. As the proud chairman of the Letlow campaign, I’ll never apologize for running what has been the most successful fundraising campaign in district history.”

