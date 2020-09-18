Local principal named Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Middle Magnet School Principal, Dennis Stewart has been named Louisiana’s Middle School Principal of the Year. Stewart is in the 22nd year of his career in education, with his five-year mark as principal of AMMS coming up next month.

“No! It’s shocking to me,” he said when asked if he thought he would be chosen for the honor.

Watch as we sat down and talked with him about how he got his start in education and the road that led him to becoming the 2021 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year:

