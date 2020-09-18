LSU Tiger fans can have their cutout in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can’t physically be in Tiger Stadium for the 2020 season? For $50, fans can still be there in the stands -- in the form of a cardboard cutout.

All proceeds will be donated to the Victory Fund which goes to student athletes. Orders must be made by Tuesday, Sept. 22 to ensure the cutout is in place for the season opener. Orders made after that date will be ready for the next home game on Oct. 10.

The cutouts will be on the lower level of the stadium for the entire season. Fans can pick up their cutouts at the end of the season. Details about pick up will be released in December. They will not be mailed or delivered.

How it works:

Step 1: Upload your personalized Tiger Cutout photo.

Step 2: Complete your order by submitting payment.

Step 3: Your cutout is mailed to LSU Athletics and installed prior to the first game of the season.

Step 4: A confirmation email will be sent after installation.

Orders can be placed here.

