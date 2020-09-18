Advertisement

Monroe resident pleads with Entergy to reconsider building demolition of old power plant

By Courtney Cole
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The old Monroe Power Plant is in its final days, but one man is asking for Entergy to give it a second chance instead of tearing it down.

“Maybe if everyone were to reach out to Entergy and as a community asks ‘What can be done if there is anything that can be done?’ It’s a tragic loss to our community,” said Troy Lizenby with Friends of Forsythe Park.

The building was built in the early 1900′s and hasn’t been operating for nearly 20 years according to Entergy officials.

Monroe and West Monroe Customer Service Manager Roderick Worthy mentioned the demolition in a statement.

“Entergy does own what is referred to as the old Monroe Power Plant in Monroe, LA and that facility has been decommissioned for nearly 20 years. The purpose of that site was for power production purposes only and since it is no longer capable of being used for power production, that entire facility will be safely demolished. The company has been in the process of getting all of the environmental approvals and checks over the last several years to get to this stage.”

Lizenby said he’s heard suggestions from other people about wanting to repurpose the building including retail, residential spaces, and market places.

While Entergy prepares to demolish the building, Lizenby said he hopes that Entergy can reconsider and find another purpose for the old power plant.

“I would just like Entergy to invest in our community and invest in something this beautiful,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Local principal named Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Alexandria Middle Magnet School Principal, Dennis Stewart has been named Louisiana’s Middle School Principal of the Year.

News

Middle School Principal of the Year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
A principal in Rapides Parish has been named Louisiana's Middle School Principal of the Year.

News

Hurricane Laura blood drive: Why you should donate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive.

News

City of Alexandria having garbage bag distribution

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Residents in Alexandria 65 and older or disabled can redeem the coupon found on their utility bill to get a roll of trash bags.

Latest News

News

City of Alexandria having garbage bag distribution for residents

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria residents 65 and older or disabled can redeem the coupon on their utility bill and pick up a roll of trash bags at Fulton Mini Park.

News

Dr. Holcombe shares concerns about reopening bars

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe shares his thoughts on the idea of bars being able to reopen in Rapides Parish.

State

Gov. Edwards adjusts Phase 3 order to extend alcohol sales by one hour

Updated: 14 hours ago
The adjustment moves the cut-off time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

News

TopShelf Bar previews Rapides Parish bars possibly reopening

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
One bar in Alexandria discusses the prospect of finally being able to reopen.

News

Major damage at Fairview High after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Fairview High School still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Laura.

News

Fairview High School damage from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
It has been a few weeks since Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana. Now, we are starting to see some communities starting to get back to normal. One school is still trying to pick up the pieces: Fairview High School.