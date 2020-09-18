Monroe resident pleads with Entergy to reconsider building demolition of old power plant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The old Monroe Power Plant is in its final days, but one man is asking for Entergy to give it a second chance instead of tearing it down.

“Maybe if everyone were to reach out to Entergy and as a community asks ‘What can be done if there is anything that can be done?’ It’s a tragic loss to our community,” said Troy Lizenby with Friends of Forsythe Park.

The building was built in the early 1900′s and hasn’t been operating for nearly 20 years according to Entergy officials.

Monroe and West Monroe Customer Service Manager Roderick Worthy mentioned the demolition in a statement.

“Entergy does own what is referred to as the old Monroe Power Plant in Monroe, LA and that facility has been decommissioned for nearly 20 years. The purpose of that site was for power production purposes only and since it is no longer capable of being used for power production, that entire facility will be safely demolished. The company has been in the process of getting all of the environmental approvals and checks over the last several years to get to this stage.”

Lizenby said he’s heard suggestions from other people about wanting to repurpose the building including retail, residential spaces, and market places.

While Entergy prepares to demolish the building, Lizenby said he hopes that Entergy can reconsider and find another purpose for the old power plant.

“I would just like Entergy to invest in our community and invest in something this beautiful,” he said.

