Natchitoches police seek suspect in relation to homicide on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Damontriaze Turner
Damontriaze Turner(Natchitoches Police Department)
By KALB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB / NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a suspect wanted in relation to a homicide that took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive back in March.

NPD says they are seeking Damontriaze Turner, 20, of Natchitoches, who weighs 145 pounds and is around 5′10″ tall. An arrest warrant has been issued for Turner, who is charged with second-degree murder.

On March 11, 2020, around 10:07 p.m., NPD says they responded to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to hearing gunshots in the area.  While officers were responding to the area, NPD received a phone call that an individual had been shot.  Upon arrival, NPD located Johneisha Murphy, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds.  Murphy was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries.

If you have seen Turner, contact the NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878. Turner is considered to be armed and dangerous. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

