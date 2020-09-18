Advertisement

NSU has record enrollment of 11,447

Student on NSU's campus wearing a mask.
Student on NSU's campus wearing a mask.(NSU)
By David West
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University has reported a record enrollment this fall of 11,447, an increase of 547 students, or 5 percent, over last year’s total of 10,900.

Dr. Chris Maggio, who has served as president of Northwestern since 2017 during a period when the university reached the four highest enrollments in its 136-year history, said the current record registration “is remarkable and especially gratifying in the midst of the global pandemic.”

Maggio said this year’s enrollment increase “reflects both the extraordinary effectiveness of the faculty and staff in continuing to provide quality instruction and services during the health crisis and the resilience and perseverance of our students in overcoming monumental challenges.”

Northwestern’s all-time high student registration goes against numerous projections of substantial enrollment losses at colleges and universities nationwide. Higher education research and marketing firm SimpsonScarborough has predicted enrollment losses of up to 20 percent because of coronavirus-related issues.

Fitch Ratings, one of the nation’s three major statistical rating organizations along with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, projected enrollment declines of 5 percent to 20 percent.

Among the highlights of NSU’s record enrollment were increases in the number of graduate students and freshmen retention. Graduate School registration this fall is 1,150, an increase of 83 students or 7.8 percent over last year. The retention rate for full-time first-year students increased from 70 percent to 74 percent. For the fourth consecutive year, entering freshmen enrollment has been over 1,500 students.

“I want to thank Director of Enrollment Services Jana Lucky and the enrollment management team for their work over the past several months,” said Maggio. “They did an excellent job of maintaining contact with prospective students despite the lack of in person visits and on campus recruiting events and showed them why Northwestern was the right choice for them.”

Northwestern transitioned quickly and smoothly to offering all classes online last March as the pandemic grew and conducted virtual commencement programs for students who completed academic requirements for graduation under that new format.

Beginning this fall, the university is providing in-person instruction, online classes and hybrid classes offering both in-person and virtual learning. Extensive procedures and protocols have also been established to help protect the health and safety of NSU students, faculty and staff and the community.

Maggio said, “These exceptional efforts to provide opportunities for students to continue progressing toward degrees in various modes of learning and in a safe and healthy environment have certainly been a major factor in the record enrollment this fall.”

The NSU president also noted that the university has worked diligently to assist students who have faced financial difficulties because of job losses, business closures and other economic issues that have negatively affected them and their families during the pandemic.

He stated, "Our Office of Financial Aid has provided assistance to numerous students to help them find ways to continue their education in these difficult times. Also, alumni and friends of the university have generously contributed to a COVID-19 relief fund at the NSU Foundation that has helped a number of our students. This financial support made the difference in many students being able to continue their education at the university.

Academic programs showing strong year-over-year growth included radiologic sciences, biology, veterinary technology, business administration, criminal justice, child development and family relations, elementary education, nursing, RN to BSN, psychology and social work.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura blood drive: Why you should donate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Klein
KALB and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital have partnered up to hold a two-day blood drive.

News

City of Alexandria having garbage bag distribution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Residents in Alexandria 65 and older or disabled can redeem the coupon found on their utility bill to get a roll of trash bags.

News

City of Alexandria having garbage bag distribution for residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria residents 65 and older or disabled can redeem the coupon on their utility bill and pick up a roll of trash bags at Fulton Mini Park.

News

Dr. Holcombe shares concerns about reopening bars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe shares his thoughts on the idea of bars being able to reopen in Rapides Parish.

Latest News

State

Gov. Edwards adjusts Phase 3 order to extend alcohol sales by one hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
The adjustment moves the cut-off time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

News

TopShelf Bar previews Rapides Parish bars possibly reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
One bar in Alexandria discusses the prospect of finally being able to reopen.

News

Major damage at Fairview High after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Fairview High School still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Laura.

News

Fairview High School damage from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It has been a few weeks since Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana. Now, we are starting to see some communities starting to get back to normal. One school is still trying to pick up the pieces: Fairview High School.

News

Could bars reopen in Rapides Parish?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Top Shelf Bar in Alexandria says this means a return to more revenue. It also means more customers can come inside and socialize more.

News

LSUA September Economic Dashboard, local economy remains strong

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The local economy in Cenla is accelerating, according to data released in the latest LSUA Economic Dashboard.